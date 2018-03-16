Dennis Hultgren, 88

Dennis Hultgren, rural Akron, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Sanford in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Romsdal Lutheran Church, rural Hudson, South Dakota. Reverend Nate Hansen will officiate. Burial with military honors will be provided by the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6149 of Alcester at the Union Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Akron. Visitation with family present will be from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, March 16 at the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

Dennis Eugene Hultgren was born in the family farmhouse, northwest of Akron in Union County, South Dakota, on March 19, 1929. He attained the age of 88 years, 11 months, and 22 days. He was the son of John A. Hultgren and Esther Marie (Johnson) Hultgren. He lived in this historic house for more than 86 years.

He received his early education at West Union, a one-room rural school and graduated from Akron High School in 1946. He married Nelda E. Olson on August 3, 1957, at Union Creek Lutheran Church. He farmed the family farm for 44 years, retiring in 1991. He continued to live on his farm after retirement. He was a part-time employee of the Farmer’s Cooperative and also a property manager for out-of-state owners.

Community and State Affairs include: Chairman, Union County Planning and Zoning Board; Chairman, Union-Sayles Watershed Board; Treasurer 28 years of Sioux Valley Township; Treasurer, West Union School Board; Chairman, Union County School Board; President, Alcester, SD School Board; Member, Technical Board of Revision, South East South Dakota Council of Officials (SECOG); Board of Directors, Siouxland Interstate Planning Council, Sioux City, IA (SIMPCO); Secretary, Council of Officials (SIMPCO); Board of Directors, Akron Community Theater; Republican Precinct Committeeman; Union County Republican Committeeman and Member of the South Dakota State Republican Committee; Chairman, South Dakota State Board of Equalization 8 years; South Dakota Delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1988; and President of Union County Farm Bureau for 18 years. He was also a past member of the South Dakota Livestock Feeders, the National Cattlemen’s Association, and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

Dennis served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953, serving in the Infantry in the Korean War and was assigned to the 224th Infantry Regiment on the 40th Infantry Division, North of the 38th Parallel. The United States Government awarded him the Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal, 3 Bronze Battle Stars, United Nations Service Medal, American Defense Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. The South Korean Government awarded him their South Korean Service Medal and the Republic of Korean Presidential Unit Citation. The 224th Infantry Regiment awarded him a certificate, acknowledging his participation in the 40th Division Tank Company in Combat, the Satae Valley, and the Punch Bowl.

Dennis was a life member of the Albert E. Hoschler Post 186 of the American Legion since 1953 and a member the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars in Alcester, as well as members of Past Chef de Gare of the 40 et 8, Voiture 865 and the 224th Infantry Association.

He was also a trustee of the Hoschler American Legion, and in the 13 counties that comprise the 9th District of the Iowa American Legion, he served as Commander, Vice Commander, Chaplain, and was Judge Advocate for 18 years. He was a past member of the Department of Iowa Executive and Chairman of the Department of Iowa Athletics and Contest for 3 years. He represented and officiated at numerous Veteran’s funerals, even when no Pastor was available.

He was a past member of Union Creek Lutheran Church, baptized on April 28, 1929 and later confirmed on August 2, 1942. He served as President on the Church Council many times and served as chairman for several important projects. He was the Historiographer for UC Church Histories that were published for the 100th and 125th anniversaries. He served as Sunday school teacher, liturgist, choir member, children sermon-presenter, and sermon-giver. He was a board member of the UC Church Cemetery for 50 years and served as President more than 40 years. He was a planner and supporter, supervising many good improvements to the enlargements of the cemetery. He was also responsible for record keeping, updating, and printing of new maps.

He was voting member of the Synod Assemblies of both the Western Iowa Synod and the South Dakota Synod of the ELCA. Dennis served for 3 years as an elected member of the Council of the Western Iowa Synod, serving on the Synod Stewardship Committee and on the Synod Assembly Business and Council Committee for 3 years. Because of theological changes approved by the ELCA, Dennis removed his membership from the ELCA and Union Creek in 2010. Dennis has been a member of Romsdal Lutheran Church, rural Hudson, South Dakota since 2010. Romsdal belongs to Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ (LCMC). This was the Pioneer Church of his Grandmother Hultgren, Guri-Anna Monsdotter, from Huglo, Norway who was a charter member.

Dennis was a speaker at Veteran’s programs when invited. He also authored and published 3 books, “The Hultgren Family History”, “To Korea and Back Home Again”, and “The Queen of the Neighborhood.” He was also the writer of many narratives printed in newspapers, both in Iowa and South Dakota on various subjects of interest.

He was the recipient of several honorary awards: Outstanding Community Service Award for Lions International; Distinguished Service Award, Associated School Boards of South Dakota; Siouxland Distinguished Service Award, Sioux City; and the Jefferson Award, Sioux Falls KELO-TV. His biography has been in Marquis’ Who’s Who In America, each edition since 1990. The 1879 Hultgren farm has been listed since 2004 on the National Register of Historic Places by South Dakota State Historical Society and the United States Department of Interior.

Besides his wife, Nelda, Dennis is survived by four children, Nancy (Willard) Forsythe of Akron, Jean (Dene) Doty of Alcester, Jahn Dennis (Colleen) Hultgren of Florence, South Carolina, and Ruth (Scott) Henneman of Omaha, Nebraska. There are also 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Ione (Chris) Lucht of Tempe, Arizona along with many nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Those preceding him in death were his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Henry Borgman; and an infant brother, Esley John.