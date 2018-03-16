Joshua Jacob Rohmiller, Age 23

Joshua Jacob Rohmiller of Remsen Iowa passed away Wednesday March 7, 2018 at a Sioux City hospital.

Funeral services were held Tuesday March 13, 2018 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City, Iowa. Burial was in the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hinton, Iowa.

Joshua Rohmiller was born March 26, 1994 at Sawyer AFB, Michigan to Shaun and Becky (Kounkel) Rohmiller. Joshua attended Sioux City Community Schools and graduated from Sioux City East High in the class of 2012 and graduated from culinary school in Berkley California. He recently moved back to Iowa and was employed as an overnight stocker with HyVee in Cherokee, Iowa.

In Joshua’s free time he loved four wheeling, cooking, baking, gaming, eating out and movie night but most of all Joshua will be remembered for his love of family and his big heart always putting others first.

Joshua is survived by his parents; Becky Kounkel-Rohmiller and Jamie Fiedler of Remsen, Iowa, Shaun and his wife Nina Rohmiller of Brentwood, California. sister Chelsee and her fiancé Adam DeBolt of Boise ID., brother Cole Rohmiller of Akron, Iowa maternal grandparents Jack and Connie Kounkel of Merrill, Iowa and paternal grandmother Virgina Rohmiller of Sioux City along with several uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by paternal Grandfather Gerald Rohmiller, Great Grandmother Iona “G.G.” Kasch Trometer, Great grandparents Roy and Loretta Kounkel, Clarence Kasch and cousin Kevin Rohmiller.