Cast for ‘Oliver’ is selected

By Julie Ann Madden

The Akron Opera House’s next production is “Oliver” and performances will be April 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Sponsoring this musical is The Akron Hometowner.

The cast has been selected and practices have begun. Directors are Val Philips and Amy Linder.

This musical is based on a story of an orphan surviving on the crime-filled streets of London and eventually being united with other family members. It’s a tale of a young boy outwitting the street gangs’ leaders and compliances.

With the local cast of actors and actresses, it’s sure to be a hit one won’t want to miss.

Akron Opera House Board Member LeAnne Philips is taking reservations for the performances. Seats can be reserved by calling 712-568-2614, which is the Akron Opera House’s reservation phone line or through the email, AkronOperaHouse@gmail.com.