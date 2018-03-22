Question Of The Week

By: Ian Ortiz

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were asked, “Do you think we should have school uniforms? Why or why not?”

Autumn Bundy said, “No. Yes it would help with the dress code problems. But how will the kids be able to express themselves if we can not choose our outfits? Our school is very strict about the dress code, but clothes are one of the ways people show their sense of style.”

Cody Hillrichs said, “I don’t think so because we have quite a bit of people following the dress code so there should be no reason we should have to change.”

Regan Frankl said, “No because I said.”

Brynn Van Eldik said, “Yes, I wouldn’t have to pick out an outfit every morning.”

Terrance Whitmore said, “No because people should be able to dress how they like to.”

Saphire Berg said, “Yes because then the students won’t wear clothes they shouldn’t wear to school.”

Nevaeh Gee said, “No, people should be able to dress how they want…obviously respecting the dress code but peoples clothes sometimes explain who they are.”

Shiloh Steen said, “No we are a public school we need to express ourselves as individuals.”

Sam Mullinix said, “No because many people would get mad.”

Caleb Bernard said, “No, this isn’t a private school it’s a public school. We should be able to dress freely with minor limits.”

Kiana Appley said, “Nope. Because it’ll only cause more problems.”

Derek Myers said, “Yes because I’m not going to be here.”

Gage Pickell said, “Nooooo never. This a public school, we should be able to wear what we like.”

Emma Noll said, “No, they wouldn’t be comfortable and you don’t get to express your personality.”