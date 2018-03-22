Senior Spotlight

￼Cassie

Hansen

By: Brooklyn Gravenish

Cassie Hansen was born on September 23, 1999, in Sioux City, Iowa, and is the daughter of Jeremy and Kim Hansen.

“Sassy” has three siblings Brenden, Tenley, and Destiny.

Three of Cassie’s high school activities are dance (her favorite sport – that she is amazing in), jazz choir, and art.

“Sass’s” favorite past times are watching “Criminal Minds”, and reading.

Cassie’s favorite movies are “High School Musical” and any Nicholas Sparks movie. Her favorite musician’s are Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran.

Cassie’s favorite saying is “I can’t, I have dance!”

Cassie’s favorite childhood memory is playing bratz dolls with Laken Mullinix and watching “High School Musical.”

Sassy’s most memorable moments are competing at the Dance World’s competition and placing 2nd at State Solo.

When Cassie was younger she imagined herself as a teacher or a dancer.

Cassie is employed at the Akron Dance Depot and as a lifeguard during the summer at the Akron Swimming Pool.

Cassie’s plans after high school are becoming an elementary teacher and hopefully continue to dance.

What Cassie most likes about high school is getting to see her friends and seeing the first graders.

The advice that Cassie would give to the underclassmen would be “Don’t stress and stay out of drama.”

The person that inspired her the most is her momma because “even though she used to work a lot she always made time for us. I know dealing with four kids isn’t easy but she did it! My mom worked everything around our schedules even if it was something important.”

If Cassie could relive one moment in her life it would be the Dance World’s Competition’s and at state dance.

Cassie’s biggest regret about high school is missing out and hanging out with her friends because of dance practices and competitions.

Cassie’s favorite class is Pre-Calc because she has always liked math and she liked how she has such a small class.