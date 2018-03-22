A-W Sends Nine Student Entries To State NHD Competition

By: Damien Ericson
The Akron-Westfield National History Day students had a strong showing at the district competition on Tuesday, March 13. Congratulations to the following NHD students who will be advancing to the state competition in Des Moines.
Audrey Liebetrau-Tiananmen Square;
Iowa Cow Wars-Sam Philips, Landon Schuknecht, Matthew Nielsen, Sydney Parks, and Cael Moffatt;
Legacy of the White Rose-Ellie Martinsen, Lauryn Saathoff, Alyssa Nemesio, Tyler Ford, and Michael Swancutt;
Irena Sendler Documentary-Ciara Barron, Sophia Martinac, and Sarah Toben;
Bloody Sunday Documentary-Mara Zorr, Kirsten Stabe, and Alyssa Frye;
Dorothea Dix Group Exhibit-Keira Hillrichs, Leila Croy and Sadie Toben;
Triangle Fire Group Exhibit-Allison Nixa, Emma Milbrodt, Annie Newton;
Apollo 13 Group Website-Kaden Joy, Luke Meinen;
Algona POW Camp-Ben Philips and Jack Schoenfelder.
A special thank you to all of the students who represented A-W proudly, but did not get selected to continue on to the state competition: Tom Lane, Elijah Hoffer, Lane Kenny, Lukas Langley, Jacob Weiss, Josie Smith, and Caylee Peterson.
You must be logged in to post a comment.