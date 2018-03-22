A-W Sends Nine Student Entries To State NHD Competition

By: Damien Ericson

The Akron-Westfield National History Day students had a strong showing at the district competition on Tuesday, March 13. Congratulations to the following NHD students who will be advancing to the state competition in Des Moines.

Audrey Liebetrau-Tiananmen Square;

Iowa Cow Wars-Sam Philips, Landon Schuknecht, Matthew Nielsen, Sydney Parks, and Cael Moffatt;

Legacy of the White Rose-Ellie Martinsen, Lauryn Saathoff, Alyssa Nemesio, Tyler Ford, and Michael Swancutt;

Irena Sendler Documentary-Ciara Barron, Sophia Martinac, and Sarah Toben;

Bloody Sunday Documentary-Mara Zorr, Kirsten Stabe, and Alyssa Frye;

Dorothea Dix Group Exhibit-Keira Hillrichs, Leila Croy and Sadie Toben;

Triangle Fire Group Exhibit-Allison Nixa, Emma Milbrodt, Annie Newton;

Apollo 13 Group Website-Kaden Joy, Luke Meinen;

Algona POW Camp-Ben Philips and Jack Schoenfelder.

A special thank you to all of the students who represented A-W proudly, but did not get selected to continue on to the state competition: Tom Lane, Elijah Hoffer, Lane Kenny, Lukas Langley, Jacob Weiss, Josie Smith, and Caylee Peterson.