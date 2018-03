By: Cody Hillrichs

The A-W Pops Concert, featuring both the high school and middle school choirs was held on Thursday, March 15.

The high school choir performed Hallelujah, I’ve Been Everywhere, Never My Love, Forever Country, Dance the Night Away, and What a Wonderful World.

The junior high choir, made up of 7th and 8th graders, sang California Dreamin’, The Sound of Silence, and Sixties with a Twist.