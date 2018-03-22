A-W Jazz Choirs & Jazz Band Compete At Coyote Jazz Festival

By: Brandon Tentinger

On Tuesday March 13, the A-W jazz choirs and jazz band competed at the University of South Dakota Coyote Jazz Festival.

The Jazz Band performed Autumn Leaves, arranged by Peter Blair, Here’s That Rainy Day, arranged by Rick Stitzel, and Jungle Boogie, arranged by Victor Lopez.

The Jazz 1 choir placed third based on their performances in The Lady is a Tramp, I Wish You Love, and Africa. The Jazz 2 performed Don’t Get Around Much Anymore, Dream, and Mack the Knife.