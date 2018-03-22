Piece of Akron memorabilia found in Spokane, WA

This ashtray, dated 1971, from Akron’s Gay Nineties celebration with the Akron Opera House featured, was found in a thrift store in Spokane, WA. The woman who purchased the ashtray has no ties to Akron but found the ashtray interesting and did some research on the Opera House. She contacted Board President Doug Olson asking if the theatre would like to have the ashtray. Here is what her note to Doug said, “Hope this funny little ashtray is enjoyed by you and so many others in your community! Smoking certainly used to be the thing to do back in the 70s and thank goodness it’s not anymore but this ashtray needed to go back to its roots. Hope you, as well as so many others in your small town, will find it interesting. Not sure how it ended up in Washington State but if it could talk, we can only speculate it would have a lot to talk about!” So the next time you’re at the box office window at the Opera House, take note of the ashtray which has logged many miles!