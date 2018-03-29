Jesus meets violent death on Golgotha Hill Friday as sky darkens

Jerusalem, April 8, A.D. 30 — The young prophet, Jesus, met violent death on bleak Golgotha hill this (Friday) afternoon after Governor Pilate yielded to the mob demanding his death.

A foreign correspondent in Jerusalem cabled a story to this paper after making an investigation of events leading up to the death of the 33-year-old teacher. According to his story, Jesus was arrested about midnight Thursday by a garrison of Roman soldiers led by their captain and emissaries from the high priest.

They were guided out of the East Gate of the city and down the Kidron road to the Garden of Gethsemane by Judas, a native of Iscariot, who had been a follower of the Nazarene teacher. As they came upon Jesus, Judas hailed him as “Master” and greeted him with a kiss, indicating to the soldiers the identity of Him whom they were seeking.

He was taken to the home of High Priest Caiaphas, where the chief priest, elders, and scribes were assembled. Here he was questioned but witnesses were unable to produce any evidence to back up their charges and finally a charge of “blasphemy” was made from his acknowledgement that he was the “Son of God.”

At six o’clock in the morning the young prophet was bound and taken before Governor Pilate where he was charged with “sedition against the Roman government.” However, no proof to substantiate the charge was produced and the governor found him “not guilty.”

When Pilate would have released the prisoner, the angry mob started shouting, “Crucify Him.” Pilate, unable to control the situation, is reported to have provided the farce with a melo-dramatic, though unconvincing, touch by calling for a golden basin, in which he publicly washed his hands of the matter. He is quoted as saying, “I am innocent of the blood of this just person; see to it your selves.”

Jesus was then taken into another room, where the entire battalion of Pilate’s soldiers gathered to heap further indignities and cruelties upon the condemned man. They stripped him of his clothing and dressed him in a scarlet robe, forced a crown made from thorns on his head, then knelt before him and hailed him in ridicule as “King of the Jews.” He was next stripped of the robe and severely scourged before starting for Golgotha, the place set for the execution.

One of the crowd, when interviewed told a reporter that Jesus, apparently exhausted by the night of mental and physical agony, had not gone far when he fell under the weight of the heavy wooden cross.

Longinus, one of the Roman officers, commanded a tall, heavy-built man standing with the spectators to carry the cross for Jesus. It was later learned the man, a Negro, was Simon, from the city of Cyrene in northern Africa, and was in Jerusalem with a caravan of herbs and spices.

The crucifixion took place at about nine in the morning. Two robbers were also executed with Jesus, their crosses placed on either side of His. Nailed on the crossbar of the middle cross was a placard bearing the words, “King of the Jews,” written in three languages, Hebrew, Latin and Greek.

Judging from the crowd that gathered on Golgotha Hill, visitors in the city were more drawn to Calvary than to the ornate worship in the Temples inside the city wall. The jeering mob of soldiers, chief priests, elders and scribes fled in terror when darkness and storm struck the area about noon, but followers and fiends of Jesus remained at the cross.

Among the grief-stricken who remained near him were his mother, his aunt, Mary, sister of his mother and wife of Cleophas, Mary the mother of Jesus, Salome and Mary Magdalene. Before his death, he asked his young disciple, John, to take care of his mother.

One who was at the cross when He expired, says that the moment before He died, Jesus was heard to utter the words, “It is finished. Father into Thy hand I commend my spirit.”

The body of the slain prophet was taken from the cross before sundown and entombed nearby in the garden of Joseph of Arimathea. The latter had gone to Governor Pilate that afternoon requesting the body of Jesus, which was granted.

Tomb found empty —

Followers say

‘He is Risen’

Jerusalem, April 10 A.D. 30 — The city of Jerusalem is in turmoil today by the news released early this morning that the tomb of Jesus, crucified Nazarene prophet, is empty.

The city is seething with speculation and rumor as to what has happened to the body of Jesus. One theory, advanced by the Governor Pilate and members of the Jewish Sanhedrin, is that his body was stolen from the tomb near Golgotha in spite of heavy Roman guard on constant duty. Others were wondering if the young prophet has in reality miraculously conquered death, as his disciples and followers insistently claim.

According to the disciples, Mary Magdalene, one of the most devout followers was the first to see him.

When Jesus entered the upper room this afternoon where his disciples were hiding, He convinced even the most skeptical that He was not simply a spirit, but a flesh-and-blood man retuned from the grave.

In watching and listening to the vast throngs in the streets and about the temple, one is led to believe that the man once referred to as “the Lamb of God” has not only risen from the grave, but is the long-promised Messiah of Israel.”

reprinted from

Akron Register-Tribune’s

April 7, 1955 edition