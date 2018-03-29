Senior Spotlight

￼Emmy

Knuth

By: Phill Mendoza

Emmalynne Knuth was born on February 2, 2000, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Ruth Andersen and Robert Knuth.

Emmalynne goes also goes by the name of Emmy. She is Robert and Ruth’s second child. Her oldest sister is Gabby Anderson and the youngest is Sophie Knuth.

Three of Emmy’s high school activities are speech, jazz choir, and theatre.

Emmy likes to paint, read, and do volunteer work at S.T.A.R.S. during her free time.

Emmy’s favorite movie is “Jurassic Park”. She also likes to listen to jazz artists like Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby, as well as music from Broadway musicals.

One of her favorite sayings is, “Road work ahead, yea I sure hope it does.”

Her favorite memory is the first time her family got a Christmas tree from T&S Christmas Tree Farm.

Emmy has always wanted to be a singer.

Her most memorable moment is when she played Annie Oakley in “Annie Get Your Gun” because it was her first time playing a leading lady and she loved the music.

The moment Emmy is most embarrassed about was when she had to call all her friends “darn saxy”, while in her character as Bloody Mary in “South Pacific”.

She currently works at Akron Joe’s as a waitress.

Her goals after high school are to pursue a master’s degree in art or become an art therapist.

In high school, she liked that she could strengthen the bonds between current and new friends.

The advice she would give to underclassmen are to not slack off in personal finance class, and to get a job before college because you are going to need all the money you can get.

She is inspired by Mrs. Fang because of her incredible work ethic. She has also taught Emmy how to set goals and accomplish them with quality and efficiency.

The memory that Emmy would like to relive is when she sang the national anthem at the Minnesota Twins game with the A-W Jazz Choir.

Her greatest achievement is being nominated as an All State Speech participant four times between Large Group Speech and Individual Event Speech.

Her favorite excuse for not turning her homework in on time is “I left it at home” and favorite reason for being tardy was because she was cleaning up after art class.

She says that she doesn’t have any regrets about high school.

Emmy’s favorite class in high school was Independent Art because she got to relax and laugh with Mrs. Dirks while trying different types of art.