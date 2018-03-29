Question Of The Week

By: Brady Bergman

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were asked, “What are you most afraid of and why?”

Autumn Bundy, a sophomore, said, “The dark. I just hate the feeling of not being able to see anything. I will turn my TV on with the sound off and I sleep with a night light. Ha ha, I know I am a loser.”

Mrs. Robin Dirks said “I’m very afraid of roller coasters and I wish I wasn’t. Maybe someday I’ll conquer my fear!”

Mr. Mike Allner said, “My wife. LOL actually it is falling off ladders. There are consequences when that happens.”

Brendan Kroksh, a junior, said “Snakes, because of how they move and their slimy skin.”

Senior Cody Hillrichs said, “Life after high school because then you’re really on your own, you have to take care of yourself, make all of your payments, find somewhere to live and a good job you don’t even know if your going to like, then if you don’t how long will you be stuck there before you find a new one, then if you go to college you will have student loans and debt and if you decide to buy a house your going to be so far in debt and you gotta pay all that at a job you hate and your life’s not what you want it to be and it’s gonna be so hard to change it back.”

Senior Rose Witt said, “Sharks, because they have too many sets of teeth. It’s not natural.”

Freshmen Jader Briggs said, “Putting a shoe on with a spider in it.”

Saphire Berg, a senior, said, “What I’m most afraid of is losing my friends for someone else. Why? Because your not really you unless you have friends you can’t just be a loner for your whole life.”

Mrs. Deb Bursell said, “The well being of my children, because I don’t want anything bad to ever happen to them.”

Phill Mendoza, a junior, said, “I am most afraid of getting into an accident because then it would ruin my suburban.”

Page Hasenbank, a senior, said, “The future because you never really know what is going to happen, it’s all in fate’s hands.”

Mr. Darwin Kluender said, “The Illuminati…who isn’t afraid of the Illuminati and their agendas for a New World Order?”