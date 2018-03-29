Senior Spotlight

￼Ty

Carl

By: Chase Stowe

Ty Carl, son of Brian Carl and Carrie Blomberg, was born on October 22, 1999, in Sioux City, Iowa. Ty has multiple siblings including Miranda, Quinten, Trey, and Abbey.

Common excuses that Ty uses through out the day include, “Courtney wouldn’t stop bothering me!” (Whenever he doesn’t get his homework done), and “I just had to get a piece of Casey’s pizza!” (Everyday when he is late to school.)

One of Ty’s favorite pastimes is watching Netflix.

One of his greatest achievements is finishing an entire television show, “The 100”, in only four days!

Ty’s most memorable moment throughout high school is when the football team made it to the state championship game, and he got to watch the football team play in the UNI Dome.

Ty’s most embarrassing moment in high school occurred when he was playing a JV basketball game against West Sioux. He accidentally scored for West Sioux, by tipping the ball into West Sioux’s basket, giving them two extra points.

After high school Ty plans to take one year off from school so that he can work and save up money. Then he plans to attend the University of South Dakota.

Ty is still uncertain what he will major in at college.