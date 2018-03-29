Twelve FFA Students Compete in Livestock Judging At SDSU

By: Cody Hillrichs

On March 23, twelve members of the A-W FFA traveled to Brookings, South Dakota, to compete in the 95th Little I Livestock Judging competition at South Dakota State University.

Ali Welch, Hannah Welch, Brett Tentinger, and Will VanBuskirk competed in livestock judging. The team placed 64th out of 86 teams. Out of 342 individuals, Hannah Welch placed 38th with a score of 310 and Ali Welch place 42nd with a score of 308.

Kendra Ericson, Olivia Horn, Levi Hemmelrick, and Sydnie Clark competed in dairy judging. The team placed 14th out of 40 teams. Olivia placed 15th and Levi was 61st out of 159 individuals.

Emmy Knuth, Kammi Bishop, Cori Main, and Alyssa Musel all competed in horse judging. The team placed 6th out of 39 teams with 502 points (with the top team earning 529 points). Emmy place 2nd and Cori was 31st as individuals, out of 133 competitors.