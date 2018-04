More than 2,000 eggs were found at the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce’s Easter Egg Hunt, which was conducted Saturday morning at the Akron-Westfield Community School by the Akron-Westfield FFA and the FFA Alumni Association. About 160 children and their families braved the blustery cold wind to participate in the annual Chamber’s Easter Egg Hunt and Hop Down the Akron Bunny Trail Basket Hunt. (See more photos in the April 4 Akron Hometowner.)