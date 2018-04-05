Seamstresses wanted to sew ‘Angel Gowns for Dignity’

Like to sew?

Want to help ease the grief of a family who lost a baby that never made it home from the hospital?

Then Lisa Wilcox, of Akron, has just the volunteer position for you.

She is a member of Angel Gowns for Dignity, a group of volunteer seamstresses who sew “angel gowns” for these babies to wear for burial.

Volunteer seamstresses make the “angel gowns” which are then donated to area hospitals and given to families suffering the loss of their baby.

People donate their wedding gowns so Wilcox can provide seamstresses with the gown fabrics and thread. And if needed, she can provide lace and ribbons for those special touches only seamstresses can create.

Lisa’s Angel Gowns for Dignity is in need of volunteer seamstresses to help her make these “angel gowns.”

To volunteer and for more information, contact Lisa Wilcox at 712-551-7427.