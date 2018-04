By Julie Ann Madden

Six Republicans will have their names on the 2018 Plymouth County Primary Election ballot.

They are:

• County Attorney Darin J. Raymond;

• County Recorder Jolynn Goodchild;

• District No. 1 County Supervisor John R. Meis;

• District 3 County Supervisor Don Kass;

• District 4 Craig A. Anderson; and

• County Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann.

The county’s Primary Election is set for June 5.