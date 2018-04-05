Question Of The Week

By: Damien Ericson

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were asked, “If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money? Why?”

Mr. Mike Allner said, “I’d make sure my sons had a retirement plan in place and their homes were paid for. My grandkids would have their college paid for and if they graduate and find a job then a yearly stipend. I would not give them too much because I want them to work for a living. I would build a new sports complex for A-W and make improvements to guarantee safety. I would have a home in the Black Hills and winter in a warm state for 3 months. I would also buy a new Harley.”

Sophie Knuth responded, “I would buy my mom a brand new house, car, and I would also build a new barn. My mom has always made sure we had what we needed, so I would want to do what I can to show her my appreciation.”

McKenna Van Eldik answered, “I would keep half of it to pay off all the bills and use whatever is left for college and then donate the other half to a Children’s Cancer Foundation because, why not?”

Mrs. Crystal Coon said, “I would pay off my bills and buy a home somewhere warm. Why? Because no bills and a winter home equals a very happy person.”

Mrs. Jill Hoppe would, “Invest it. Use money to make money.”

Mr. Lucas Werner commented, “Invest it to make more so that my children’s children never have to work!”

Mr. Darwin Kluender responded that he would, “Pave the track, replace both sides of the grandstands-maybe even artificial grass on the football field (depending on the amount of winnings), new locker rooms and fitness center. Because it is time.”

Aaron Hartman said, “Invest! I would be able to make even more money and buy even more things!!”

Phill Mendoza said, “I would fix my truck so it is perfect and I would expand the family farm”

Mrs. Colleen Westergard answered, “I would pay for the new track and all of the other amenities the bond issue would have funded if it had passed. Next, I would pay the balance of the new pool. I would also donate a large sum to the BCHSPA and ACT to continue promoting the tremendous musical and artistic talent in our community. Finally, I would give scholarships to students in all grades who go above and beyond to do the right thing when nobody’s watching.”

Quentin Hoffer said, “If I were to win the lottery I would END the saying that there are starving children in Africa. There are 233 million starving people in Africa. In my mind $100 would be winning the lottery, so each person would get a meal worth $00.000000429. Nobody would ever have to starve again, the whole world would be fed!!!”