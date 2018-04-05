Senior Spotlight

￼Cody

Voter

By: Phill Mendoza

Cody Voter was born on November 11, 1999, in Omaha, Nebraska. He is the son of Bridget Davidshofer. Cody’s siblings are Taylor Jaster and Chris Voter.

Cody goes by the name of “Speed Drift”. His favorite high school activity was playing football for 3 years. He likes to play video games and loves working on cars in his free time.

His favorite sport is NASCAR. Cody’s favorite movie is “Smokey and the Bandit 2” and loves to listen to 80’s rock.

One of his favorite sayings is “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

Cody’s best childhood memory is watching Jeff Gordon win in person.

Speed Drift always wanted to be a lawyer when he was a child.

His favorite memory was going to the UNI Dome and playing Xbox on the bus.

Cody claims to not have an embarrassing moment.

Cody is planning on going to college and get a degree in graphic design.

His favorite thing about high school was study hall. His advice to underclassmen is to do what you want and enjoy it.

Jeff Gordon is the person that inspired Cody because he grew up in a low-middle class family and is now ranked as the second richest NASCAR driver of all time.

Cody wishes to relive the first time he jumped into a racecar.

Voter’s greatest achievement out of high school was buying his first car by himself.

His favorite excuse for not turning in homework was “It’s at home but it’s done.” He doesn’t have a favorite reason for being tardy but his biggest regret is missing too much high school.

Cody’s favorite classes were Mr. Kent Johnson’s classes because he had so much fun in his classes.