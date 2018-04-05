Presentations For Parents of 10th & 11th Grade Students

By: Brandon Tentinger

On Thursday, April 5, there will be two presentations for the students and parents of sophomores and juniors in the II Room (room behind the new concession stand).

A Career & College Planning presentation will be held at 6:00 PM for sophomore students and their parents. The planning done over the next months will ensure a smooth transition for your student to college, military service, work, or other plans your student may have for post high school.

A Paying for College presentation for junior students and their parents will be held at 7:00 PM. This presentation will cover the financial aid process of paying for college. Three of the topics that will be covered include: Submitting the Free Application for Federal Students Aid (FAFSA), Submitting the Iowa Financial Aid Application and applying for private source financial aid.

These presentations will allow students and parents to more successfully plan for their future.