Hughes

By: Brooklyn Gravenish

Andrea Hughes was born on September 29, 1999, at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

Andrea is the daughter of Melissa and Rob Hughes.

“Annie” has three siblings Zach, Jessica, and Travis.

Annie’s favorite pastimes are going boating, fishing, and throwing darts.

Andrea’s favorite movie is “Magic Mike” and her favorite musicians are Post Malone, Kane Brown, and T-Pain.

Her favorite childhood memory is going to Cosmos in the Black Hills.

Her most memorable moment was going to Wisconsin Dells for vacation.

Annie is employed at the Hole N’ The Wall.

Andrea’s goals after high school are to work and then go to college the following year.

The person that inspired Annie is her mom, “because she is the first to lend me a hand when I need help and is always their when I need her.”

If Annie could relive one moment in her life would be catching her first catfish.

Her greatest achievement is winning first and second place in the Midwest Dart Tournament.

Andrea’s favorite excuse for not turning stuff in is that she forgot about it.

Her favorite excuse for being tardy is she hit the snooze button too many times.

Annie’s biggest regret about high school is that she had to show up.

Her favorite class is Art, because she gets to be creative.