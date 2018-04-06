James ‘Jim’ VanderHelm, Age 64

James ‘Jim’ VanderHelm of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden,Iowa.

A Graveside Service will be at noon, on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Reverend Eric Alm will officiate. Visitation with the family present will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will continue until service time on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

James Allen VanderHelm was born on September 10, 1953 in Akron, Iowa to Allen ‘Dutch’ and Ramona (Popken) VanderHelm. He attended school in Akron and graduated high school in 1972. He worked for the family business, Nelson Hatchery, until it sold in 2010 and he then retired. He also raised pullets south of Akron for many years.

Jim was an avid collector of many things and was a member of the Numismatics Club. He enjoyed going to Akron Gold & Silver and attending auctions and shows with Roger Price. He loved to cook, go fishing and watch Western movies. He was also an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins.

Jim is survived by his sons: Jamie (Krista) VanderHelm of Akron, and their children: Peyton, Ellie, Alan and Maverick, and Nathan VanderHelm of Akron; his mother, Ramona VanderHelm of Akron; his sister, Kerry Jo (David) Heeren of Akron; two nieces: Crystal (Derek) Moeller of Vermillion, SD and their children: Aubri, Braxton, and Everett, and Desiree Heeren of Minneapolis; and a special friend, Diane Jensen of Overland Park, KS.

Jim is preceded in death by his father and grandparents.