Question Of The Week

By: Cody Hillrichs

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were asked, “Who is your role model and why?”

Brandon Tentinger said, “My grandpa because he has taught me everything I know about hog farming.”

Senior Ian Ortiz said, “Myself, because nobody understands me more than me.”

Mrs. Colleen Westergard replied, “I look up to people who think before they speak and study an idea before making a rash decision, especially if it affects many people.”

Gage Pickell said, “My dad, because he taught me everything I know.”

Caleb Bernard answered, “Dwayne Johnson, he always has a plan and stays motivated and positive.”

Mrs. Deb Bursell said, “My sister. I have always looked up to her. She is a great older sister.”

Mr. Trent Ruhland answered, “My dad taught me the value of hard work.”

Senior Quentin Hoffer replied, “Chester Bennington is my role model…or at least was. The way the man could sing was like listening to an angel belt out chords. He sang lyrics for any occasion: anger, sadness, happiness, gladness, and most prevalent of all, depression.”

Max Anderson, a senior, responded “Quentin Hoffer, because he always knows how to turn a positive topic into something negative.”

Kiara Myers said, “I would say my older brother Devon because we have been through a lot in life. He stuck up for me and he turned out just fine and even graduated from high school. Now he is going to be a middle school baseball coach. I already know what I want to do: I want to graduate high school and then go to college.”

Mr. Mike Allner said, “Chuck Mounts, my teacher was honest and made me a better person.”