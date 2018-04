By: Cody Hillrichs

On March 20, the A-W FFA chapter attended the 24th Annual Agri-Business Luncheon, sponsored by the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce. Students heard from Mark Porter, the Chief Operating Officer of Seaboard Foods. The featured speaker was Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs. Other FFA chapters that attended were Le Mars Community, Hinton, Kingsley-Pierson and MMCRU.