By: Ian Ortiz

On March 27, the A-W Jazz I group competed in the Iowa Vocal Jazz Championships. Jazz I consists of Jack Anderson, Max Anderson, Kiana Appley, Ty Carl, Justin Ford, Cassie Hansen, Aaron Hartman, Emmy Knuth, Brendan Kroksh, Nash Lininger, Laken Mullinix, Jordan Neubrand, Sarah Ritz, Emme Rohlfs, Cameron Schroeder, and Kailee Tucker.

A-W Jazz 1 placed 4th out of the eight teams that were invited to compete at the Iowa Vocal Jazz Championships in Class 1A.