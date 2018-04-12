SENIOR PICTURES NEEDED:

Please bring your senior picture to be used

in the yearbook to Mr. Thonstad.

LAST CALL: Senior Tributes

A few spots remain for Senior Tributes (Grad Ads) in the

2017-2018 Akron-Westfield Yearbook.

Tributes cost $25 and can be purchased by family and friends to say

something special to the graduating senior. This might include words of encouragement and praise, a poem or song, or just a few words to tell your graduate how proud you are of him or her. Senior Tributes can also include a photo. Senior tributes are available by contacting Mr. Thonstad at

athonstad@akron-westfield.com.

2017-2018 Yearbooks

The 2017-2018 Akron-Westfield yearbooks can now be pre-ordered for $40.

Payment can be via PaySchools or by sending payment to the school with your student. The Akron-Westfield yearbooks are created and produced by the

A-W Desktop Publishing Class.