SENIOR PICTURES NEEDED:

Please bring your senior picture to be used
in the yearbook to Mr. Thonstad.
LAST CALL: Senior Tributes
A few spots remain for Senior Tributes (Grad Ads) in the
2017-2018 Akron-Westfield Yearbook.
Tributes cost $25 and can be purchased by family and friends to say
something special to the graduating senior. This might include words of encouragement and praise, a poem or song, or just a few words to tell your graduate how proud you are of him or her. Senior Tributes can also include a photo. Senior tributes are available by contacting Mr. Thonstad at
athonstad@akron-westfield.com.
2017-2018 Yearbooks
The 2017-2018 Akron-Westfield yearbooks can now be pre-ordered for $40.
Payment can be via PaySchools or by sending payment to the school with your student. The Akron-Westfield yearbooks are created and produced by the
A-W Desktop Publishing Class.