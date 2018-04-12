Snow and more snow…in April!

One-third of the first nine days in April have been snowy, and temperatures have hovered right around the freezing mark all nine days except for Thursday, April 5 and Saturday, April 7. Another wintry storm passed through Sunday night, April 8, and more wintry weather is predicted for this weekend. But just before that, the high temperature Thursday, April 12, is predicted to be 66 degrees

(Top Photo) the Akron City Park is covered with a layer of snow April 3 — not ready for picnics!

(Bottom Photo) On Tuesday, April 3, Plymouth County and state snow plow drivers were busy trying to keep the roadways clear. Not only were the roads ice and snow-covered but wind gusts and blowing snow made it difficult to drive in poor visibility.

Akron-Westfield students lost their April 2 Monday-after-Easter day off from classes due to earlier snow days. Then classes were cancelled on Tuesday, April 3 and Monday, April 9. According to Akron-Westfield Grades 7-12 Principal Derek Briggs, the students have had five snow days this school year and made up one on April 2. He was to make a recommendation on how to make up snow days at Monday night’s school board meeting, then the school board will finalize the plan at their May meeting.

The late Ron Wilmot had told The Akron Hometowner that the most consecutive days missed for wintry conditions was in April during his 40-some years of teaching.