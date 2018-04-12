Iowa Senate District 3 candidate announces town meetings

Dave Dawson, candidate for the Iowa Senate, is launching a series of town meetings for Senate District 3 in Plymouth and Woodbury Counties.

He will be hosting Saturday morning meetings in towns throughout the district over the next six months. These meetings will be an opportunity for residents in Senate District 3 to meet Dawson, express their legislative priorities, and ask him questions.

Dawson will be holding a town hall meeting Saturday, April 14, at 8 a.m. at Akron Jo’s Cafe, 150 Reed St. Stop down for a cup of coffee, meet Dave, and have an opportunity to talk one-on-one with a great candidate.

Dawson is a former two-term State Representative from Woodbury County. He currently works as a prosecutor for the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office. As your next State Senator, Dawson’s priorities include providing adequate resources for Iowa students, increasing wages for Iowa workers, and reducing income tax rates for Iowa families.

Town Hall Meetings

• April 14: Akron;

• April 21: Kingsley;

• May 5: Salix;

• May 12: Remsen;

• May 19: Bronson;

• June 2: Morningside;

• June 9: Hinton;

• June 23: Merrill;

• July 7: Lawton;

• July 14: Brunsville;

• July 21: Le Mars;

• July 28: Struble;

• Aug. 11, Westfield;

• Aug. 25: Correctionville;

• Sept. 8: Pierson; and

• Sept. 22: Moville.

Starting times and locations will be announced each week.

For more information please check out Dawson’s website:www.dawsonforiowa.com, or visit his Facebook page: @dawsonforiowa.