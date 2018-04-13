Kathy Deanne (Mackey) Nichols, 59

Kathy Deanne (Mackey) Nichols of Castana, Iowa, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 12, 2018, with family by her side.

A celebration of life service will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the First Christian Church in Onawa, Iowa, with Pastor Michael Lewis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa.

