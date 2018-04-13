Lori Hansen, Age 58

Lori Hansen of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family.

Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 16, 2018 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Pastor Eric Alm will officiate. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Big Springs Cemetery.

Lori Jean Anderson was born in Akron, Iowa on July 20, 1959 to Milford and Luceen (Steinhart) Anderson. She gradated from Akron High School in 1977. After graduation she began working at K Products in Hawarden, Iowa. She later worked at Younkers in Sioux City, Valley Bank in North Sioux City, and Casey’s in Akron. Lori then retired due to her health. Lori was married to Russ Ruhland; they had one daughter, Tara Ruhland, and they later divorced. Lori was then united in marriage to Staci Hansen on September 26, 2002 in Las Vegas, Nevada with many of their family in attendance. They made their home in Akron together.

Lori was an avid collector: collecting rocks, owls and owl memorabilia and anything to do with her family. Her family, especially her grandchildren, were so important to her. She loved to tend her yard and flower gardens. She was an animal lover – loving all animals and having many happy, healthy, and long living pets. She enjoyed riding horses, fishing and boating. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and bowled on a league team.

Lori is survived by her husband, Staci Hansen; daughter, Tara (Mario) Ruhland Ramos of Hawarden, IA; step children: Brandon Hansen of Battle Creek, IA, Morgan Hansen of Akron, and Jacob (fiancée Brooke Hingst) Hansen of Bronson, IA; grandchildren: Maddux, Lucia, and Everly Ramos all of Hawarden, IA; brothers: Larry Waterbury of Springfield, SD, Fay ‘Jay’ Waterbury Jr. of Topeka, KS, and Merlowe (Chau) Anderson of Pine Mountain Club, CA; sisters: Kay Anderson of Gardnerville, NV, Carol (John) Wiersma of Pine Mountain Club, CA, and Joan Coleman of Akron; and other extended relatives.

Lori is preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Marlin Waterbury, Mike Anderson, and Kervin Waterbury; and sister, Janice Waterman.