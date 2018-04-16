Ruth (Dowling) Bultman, Age 75

Ruth passed away on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the Sioux Center Health Hospital at the age of 75 years.

Visitation for the public will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, April 19 at the Porter Funeral Home.

Private family services will be held at the Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden, Iowa on Friday April 20, 2018. Burial will be in the Eden Cemetery at Hudson, S.D. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.porterfuenralhomes.com.

Ruth (Dowling) Bultman was born December 19, 1942 in Akron, Iowa, the daughter of Hugh and Laverne (Anderson) Dowling. She graduated from Akron High School and attended two years of college. She and Dennis were lifelong members of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa.

Ruth married Dennis Bultman on August 15, 1969 in Akron. They farmed south of Hawarden, Iowa in the Chatsworth, Iowa area. Ruth was active with Hawarden Girl Scouts and the Sioux County 4-H. Ruth enjoyed gardening and painting ceramics.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis; son, Jeff and wife Stephanie Bultman of Hawarden, Iowa; 2 daughters, Jennifer Bultman of Whitewater, Wisc. and Dr. JoAnna Bultman-Plowman and her husband Brian Plowman of Chippewa Lake, Ohio; 5 grandchildren, Chandler, Brianna, Ethan, Abby, and Ali; 2 step-grandchildren, Michael and Christian; a great-granddaughter and 4 step-great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Harold and wife Carol Dowling of Minneapolis, Minn. and Pastor Richard and wife Paula Dowling of Jefferson, Wisc.; and two sisters, Ramona Liston and husband Dan Liston of North Sioux City, S.D. and June Dowling of Le Mars, Iowa.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and 2 brothers, John Dowling and Phil Dowling.