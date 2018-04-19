Senior Spotlight

￼Shiloh

Steen

By: Damien Ericson

Shiloh Dominic Steen was born on September 19, 1999, in Sioux City, Iowa. Shiloh is the daughter of Corey and Georgia Steen. Her nickname is Shi.

Shiloh is the sister of Chance, Dakota, Maverick and Dylan.

Shi participates in track, band, and choir. Track is her favorite sport.

Shiloh’s favorite pastimes are “riding horses and hanging with friends.”

Shi’s favorite movies are the “Flicka” series. Shiloh’s favorite saying is “Seriously, you’ve got to be kidding me.”

Shi’s favorite musicians are Kelly Clarkson, and Reba McEntire.

When Shiloh was younger she imagined herself as a bus driver like her dad.

Her favorite childhood memory is “when Mr. Sievert’s PE class was listening to Fishin’ in the Dark going through the obstacle course.”

Her most memorable moment was when she hit Shaylee in the head with her instrument case because they laughed so hard.

Shiloh’s most embarrassing moment was in the third grade in Alcester when she stuck her tongue to a metal pole that had frost on it.

The person that has inspired Shiloh the most is Mrs. Wilmes from Alcester. “She inspired me to follow my dreams.”

Shi’s favorite excuse for not turning homework in on time is “I left it at home.” Her favorite reason for being tardy would be “I was busy.”

Shi’s biggest regret about high school would have to be not trying the hardest during her sophomore year.

The advice Shi would give underclassmen is to turn your work in on time.

If Shiloh could relive one moment in her life it would be All State Choir.

Her favorite subject is Art, because she loves working with different materials.

Shiloh liked seeing her friends and her art classes the most during high school.

Shiloh’s goals after high school are to pursue Musical Education at WITCC.