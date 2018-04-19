Senior Spotlight

￼AJ

Nemesio

By: Brooklyn Gravenish

Anthony J. Nemesio, son of Anthony and Theresa Nemesio was born on June 29, 1999, in Sioux City, Iowa.

Anthony has two siblings Tori and Alyssa Nemesio. His family and friends mostly call him AJ.

AJ’s favorite high school activities are football, wrestling, and his favorite sport of baseball. His favorite pastime is playing video games.

AJ’s favorite movie is “Step Brothers,” his favorite musician is Lil Uzi Vert, and his favorite saying is “Let’r Buck.”

AJ’s favorite childhood memory is playing Stars baseball and when he was younger he imagined himself as a professional athlete.

His favorite memorable moment is hitting two home runs in the sub state championship game, his most embarrassing moment was when he struck out in a baseball game and when he came back to the dugout he threw his helmet and it came back and hit him in the face while everyone was watching him.

AJ is currently employed at Casey’s General Store in Akron.

His goals after high school are to graduate college and get a great job that he enjoys.

What he most likes about high school is playing sports and hanging out with friends all the time.

The advice he would give the underclassmen would be to get involved in everything you can, four years go by too fast and you have to embrace the moment and have fun while you can.

The person that has most inspired AJ is Eric Walkingstick. “He opened my eyes to the fact that everything is not what it seems to be and you have too live in the moments because no one knows how long they have.”

The time that AJ wants to relive is going to the UNI Dome during his sophomore year.

AJ’s greatest achievement in high school is scoring the first run during Akron’s first state appearance for baseball.

Anthony’s favorite excuse for not turning homework in on time is because he was up to late getting DUBS on Fortnite.

His favorite reason for being late is because he had to go check his blood.

His favorite class is speech two because everything is so laid back and everyone is out making a video to inform and entertain the student body.

AJ’s biggest regret about high school is not spending enough time with underclassmen, he wishes all the underclassmen good luck and hope they keep our A-W community strong!