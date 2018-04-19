Senior Spotlight

￼Brynn

Van Eldik

By: Brady Bergman

Brynn Van Eldik was born on March 8, 2000, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. She is the daughter of Robyn and Dan Van Eldik and sister to McKenna. Her nickname is “Brynnie”.

Some of her high school activities include Lakeside Lab, softball, basketball, and her favorite sport of volleyball.

Brynn’s favorite pastimes include watching “Grey’s Anatomy” and cuddling with her dog, Cash.

Brynn’s favorite movie is “Creed”. Some of her favorite musicians include Sam Smith and Cardi B. Her favorite saying is “Be great, be kind, and always smile.”

Brynn’s favorite childhood moment is going boating in Yankton and on the river.

When she was younger Brynn always imagined becoming a veterinarian.

Her most memorable moment was winning the state softball title in 2014.

Brynn’s most embarrassing moment was when she was playing softball with a basketball, and she swung at the basketball and the bat ricocheted back and hit her eyebrow; leaving her with 15 stitches.

Brynn is not currently employed but volunteers at the Humane Society and Holy Spirit Retirement Home quite often.

Brynnie’s goals after high school are to attend South Dakota State University, where she plans on getting into the College of Pharmacy.

What Brynn likes most about high school is being able to see her friends everyday.

Brynn’s advice to underclassmen is to “take as many challenging classes as you can, it will only help you in the long run.”

If Brynn could relive any moment in her life it would be going back to the Dominican Republic with her family.

Brynn’s greatest achievement is being able to maintain a 4.0 GPA while still being very involved in other activities.

Her favorite excuse for not turning her homework in on time is “I forgot about it.” According to Brynn, she is never tardy.

Her biggest regret about high school was not doing FFA.

Brynn’s favorite class is chemistry because she enjoys doing the labs.

Brynn’s father has inspired her the most because he is the smartest person she knows and he knows everything about anything.