A-W track teams

Girls

Members of the Akron-Westfield girls track team, coached by Eric Walkingstick, are:

Seniors: Kiana Appley, Jordan Neubrand, Brynn Van Eldik, Courtney Waterbury.

Juniors: Jenifer Ritz, Sarah Ritz.

Sophomores: Jayla Berg, McKenna Moats, Shaylee Siebens, Shilo Steen, Kailee Tucker.

Freshmen: McKenna Henrich, Elise Knapp, Tori Nemesio, Natalie Toben, Hailey Wilken.

Boys

Members of the Akron-Westfield boys track team, coached by Kent Johnson, are:

Seniors: Brady Bergman, Quinn Bundy, Christian Wolthuizen.

Juniors: Leighton Blake, Aydin Dicks, Aaron Hartman, Nick Jacobs, Chris Steffen, Dominic Trobaugh.

Sophomores: Caleb Bernard, Levi Hemmelrick, Donovan Irizarry, Cole Moffatt, Jackson Newton, Dallas Smith.

Freshmen: Carter Anderson, Tanner Derochie, Kaden Hebert, Brett Tentinger.

The next scheduled co-ed track meet is April 20 at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in Hartley.