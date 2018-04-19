Golf teams defeat South O’Brien

The Akron-Westfield golf teams took on South O’Brien April 12 in Akron with both winning their matches.
Boys
The boys defeated South O’Brien, 194-211.
Max Anderson, first, with a score of 45
Jack Anderson, third, with a score of 48.
Logan Smith, fourth, with a score of 50.
Spencer Olson, fifth, with a score of 51.
Juan Sanchez, seventh, with a score of 54.
Daytona Foley, eleventh, with a score of 59.
South O’Brien’s top scorer was Jeremy Struve who placed second with a score of 47.
Girls
The girls defeated South O’Brien, 213-232.
Brooke Koele, first, with a score of 46.
Kayla Johnson, fourth, with a score of 54.
Danika Smith, fifth, with a score of 55.
Autumn Bundy, sixth, with a score of 58.
Alayna Mullinix, seventh, with a score of 62.
South O’Brien’s top scorer was Rachel Sohn who placed second with a score of 47.