Golf teams defeat South O’Brien

The Akron-Westfield golf teams took on South O’Brien April 12 in Akron with both winning their matches.

Boys

The boys defeated South O’Brien, 194-211.

Max Anderson, first, with a score of 45

Jack Anderson, third, with a score of 48.

Logan Smith, fourth, with a score of 50.

Spencer Olson, fifth, with a score of 51.

Juan Sanchez, seventh, with a score of 54.

Daytona Foley, eleventh, with a score of 59.

South O’Brien’s top scorer was Jeremy Struve who placed second with a score of 47.

Girls

The girls defeated South O’Brien, 213-232.

Brooke Koele, first, with a score of 46.

Kayla Johnson, fourth, with a score of 54.

Danika Smith, fifth, with a score of 55.

Autumn Bundy, sixth, with a score of 58.

Alayna Mullinix, seventh, with a score of 62.

South O’Brien’s top scorer was Rachel Sohn who placed second with a score of 47.