Track teams participate in Sioux Center meet

The Akron-Westfield track teams travelled to Sioux Center to participate in the Sioux Center Invite April 12.

The girls placed seventh and the boys placed eighth.

Placings went to the top eight finishers and points awarded to the top six.

Girls

First Place: Shaylee Siebens in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 12.98; and Shaylee Siebens in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 27.41.

Third Place: Brynn Van Eldik in the Long Jump with a jump of 15-01.50; and Jayla Berg in the Shot Put with a throw of 34-03.

Fourth Place: 4×100 Meter Relay team of Brynn Van Eldik, Kiana Appley, Jordan Neubrand, and Shaylee Siebens with a time of 53.64; and Kiana Apply in the Long Jump with a jump of 14-11.00.

Other placings:

McKenna Moats, sixth in the 400 Meter Hurdles with a time of 1:20.97.

800 Sprint Medley team of Shaylee Siebens, Jordan Neubrand, Brynn Van Eldik, and McKenna Henrich, sixth with a time of 2:09.55.

4×100 Meter Shuttle Hurdle team of Sarah Ritz, McKenna Moats, Courtney Waterbury, and Tori Nemesio, sixth with a time of 1:18.30.

Jenifer Ritz, seventh in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:12.58.

Kailee Tucker in Girls Varsity High Jump, seventh with a jump of 4-06.00.

Sarah Ritz, ninth in the 100 Meter Hurdles with a time of 19.30.

Jayla Berg, 10th in the Discus with a throw of 78.03.

Shiloh Steen, 11th in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:36.62.

Natalie Toben, 13th in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 15.36.

Elise Knapp, 14th in the Discus with a throw of 60-03.

Elise Knapp, 15th in the Shot Put with a throw of 25-07.00

Shiloh Steen, 16th in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 32.41.

Courtney Waterbury had no height in the Varsity Girls High Jump.

Boys

Second Place: Leighton Blake in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.90; and Leighton Blake in the 110 Meter Hurdles with a time of 16.90.

Third Place: 4×110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle team of Chris Steffen, Christian Wolthuizen, Dominic Trobaugh, and Leighton Blake with a time of 1:07.30.

Fifth Place: 4×100 Meter Relay team of Brady Bergman, Christian Wolthuizen, Dominic Trobaugh, and Leighton Blake with a time of 47.59.

Other placings:

Chris Steffen, sixth in the 400 Meter Hurdles with a time of 1:04.13.

Distance Medley team of Donovan Irizarry, Aydin Dicks, Chris Steffen, and Jackson Newton, sixth with a time of 4:22.35.

4×200 Meter Relay team of Dallas Smith, Donovan Irizarry, Tanner Derochie, and Aydin Dicks, seventh with a time of 1:44.84.

800 Sprint Medley team of Brady Bergman, Christian Wolthuizen, Donovan Irizarry, and Dallas Smith, seventh with a time of 1:48.44.

Christian Wolthuizen, eighth in the Shot Put with a throw of 39.06.00.

Dallas Smith, eighth in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 12.36.

Chris Steffen, eighth in the High Jump with a jump of 5-04.00.

Levi Hemmelrick, eighth in the Discus with a throw of 110-06.

Dallas Smith, ninth in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 25.05.

Dominic Trobaugh, ninth in the Long Jump with a jump of 17-04.50.

Aydin Dicks, 12th in the Long Jump with a jump of 15-04.50

Levi Hemmelrick, 12th in the Shot Put with a throw of 37-02.00.

Cole Moffatt, 14th in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 27.30.