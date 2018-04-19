Akron man throws hat into Iowa legislature ring

As time closes in on the June 5 Primary Race, an Akron man announces his candidacy for the District 5 Representative seat in the Iowa Legislature.

Republican Joseph Small is challenging Republican candidate Thomas Jeneary of Le Mars and Democratic candidate Andrew Emanuel of Sioux City for the Representative seat vacancy, which was created with Rep. Chuck Holz’s announcement not to seek reelection.

“After seeing that Chuck Holz would be retiring this year, I decided to run for State Representative District 5, which includes Plymouth County and part of Woodbury County,” said Small. “It is my privilege and my honor to pursue the opportunity to represent the people of District 5 in the Legislature.”

“I am currently serving my first year as city councilor in the wonderful town that I grew up in — Akron, Iowa,” said Small. “I am grateful for this position to serve the people that I was raised around.”

Small was born and raised in the Akron community, attending First Baptist Church and graduating from Akron Community School.

“From there, I pursued a career as a professional firefighter in Sioux City,” said Small, noting he retired after 21 years of service on the Sioux City Fire Department.

“I committed to ensure that our district has a strong progressive voice at the statehouse,” said Small.

Small looks forward to the opportunity to:

• Strengthen our economy;

• Create new jobs with good pay and benefits;

• Expand health care to make it more affordable; and

• Ensure that our children are safe in our schools.

“I thank Chuck Holz for his tenure and his work in the House District 5,” said Small. “I hope to earn the opportunity to represent the people of this district and my hometown of Akron, Iowa.”

Small can be reached at (712) 204-0956 or by email at jsmall454@gmail.com.