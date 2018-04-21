Larry Jurgensen, Age 67

Larry Jurgensen of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 23, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa, with Pastor Susan Juilfs officiating. Visitation with the family present will be from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, 2018 with a Prayer Service at 5:00 p.m., all at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com. Larry Vern Jurgensen was born on January 30, 1951 to Vernon and Leanna (Meske) Jurgensen in Akron, Iowa. He was raised in Akron and graduated from Akron High School in 1970. After graduation, he enlisted in the National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1977. Larry was a life long farmer – he began at a young age helping his family on the farm. During and after his military service, he worked for several local families as a farm hand full time. Larry was united in marriage to Vicky Wheelock on June 14, 1975. In 1988 he then began his trucking career working for several different companies: Mau, Schuster, Heyl and Empire Ag; which spanned over 31 years. Larry still loved to farm – helping part time for family and friends in the area over the years.

Larry and Vicky would travel to Wisconsin to visit her family. In his younger years, he loved to go to hockey games and his children’s sporting events. Larry enjoyed collecting farm toys and semi tractor toys and had a large collection of garage items and tools. Larry was a hard working, motivated individual; he encouraged a strong work ethic in his children and enjoyed helping them with home and construction projects. Larry also had a great sense of humor and loved teasing his children and grandchildren. He had a serious sweet tooth, loved western movies, and always had his morning ‘cup of joe’. Larry took great pride in his trucks, keeping them clean and well maintained. He owned antique tractors which he also took great care of; he loved driving them to the Plymouth County Fair.

Larry is survived by his wife, Vicky Jurgensen of Akron; parents, Vernon and Leanna Jurgensen of Akron; children: Jamie (special friend, Amy Willms) Jurgensen of Elk Point, S.D., Devin (Chris) Royalty of Le Mars, Iowa, Luke Jurgensen of Akron, Lerin Jurgensen of Le Mars, Andrew (Deb) Jurgensen of Akron, and Jordan (Kayla) Jurgensen of Le Mars; grandchildren: Haley, Alison, Madisen, Felicity, Kaden, Cooper, Bryce, Conner, Aiden, Noah, Kaeli, Isabella, Tanner, Kyle, Aaron, Kelsey, Zachary, Cody, Brianna, and Caitlyn; great granddaughter McKenzie; and one great grandson on the way, Jaxton; siblings: Bruce (Pam) Jurgensen of Spink, SD, Cheryl (Larry) Plueger of Merrill, Roxanne (Blake) Larson of Akron, and Philip (Kim) Jurgensen of Sneads Ferry, NC; aunt: Berniece Jurgensen of Akron; cousins: Kenny Frerichs of Akron, Valerie (Dave) Appley of Akron, Marlys (Randy) Johnson of Akron, Arlen (Linda) Nannen of Le Mars, and Rodney Jurgensen of Akron; nieces, nephews, and other extended relatives.

Larry’s aunts Arlene (Elmer) Frerichs and Ella Nannen, and uncles Elmer Jorgensen and Marvin Meske preceded Larry in death.