Betty Elizabeth Nylund, Age 92

Betty Elizabeth Nylund of Sioux Falls, S.D. passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at Good Samaritan Luther Manor, Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral services for Betty will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24, at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, with family visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions or other memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Salvation Army.

Betty was born July 31, 1925, in rural Otero County, CO., daughter of Charles and Bettie (Heeren) Smith, and attended Fowler Elementary School. In 1936 she accompanied her mother, who returned to the Akron area, where she attended Akron Community Elementary and High Schools.

On January 14, 1946, she married her sweetheart, Roger Nylund. Together they worked the family farm in Union County, SD. In 1973, they moved to Sioux Falls. She was a member of Big Springs Baptist and Central Baptist churches. Family and friends were Betty’s passion and delight. She found pleasure in baking, embroidery and gardening. Her sunny disposition and ready smile carried her through life, and she was a kind and gentle friend to those she met.

She is survived by daughter Susan (Richard) Cohen of Saratoga, Calif.; son Stuart (Lisa) Nylund of Columbia, Md.; four granddaughters; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband Roger and sister Adele (Smith) Bondeson.