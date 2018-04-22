Eric Michael Zorr, 43, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Austin, TX; Richmond, VA; and Dell Rapids, SD, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at his home of natural causes. His Memorial Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in the Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Kahler Funeral Home, Dell Rapids. www.kahlerfh.com

Survivors include his brother, Tim, and his wife Valerie, of Akron.