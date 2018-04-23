Jack Lanning, 80

John ‘Jack’ Lanning of Akron, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Abiding by his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Private family burial will take place at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

John Wayne Lanning was born November 14, 1937, in Elk Point, South Dakota, the son of John and Clara (Warren) Lanning.

He was raised in Elk Point where he attended school.

He was united in marriage to Judith Malcolm on May 1, 1965. They made their home in Akron.

Jack worked more than 30 years as a welder, mainly for Load King in Elk Point, South Dakota.

Through the years, Jack enjoyed riding his motorcycle, snowmobiles, and spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed watching boxing and college basketball and football. He was a loving father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of over 52 years, Judy of Akron; three children: Tammy (Mark) Fuller of Williston, ND, Mandy Taggert (Andy Schreibner) of Ida Grove, IA, and Mitchal (Jenell) Lanning of Akron; his grandchildren: Perry James Houts, Allie (Heriberto) Macedo, Holly (Austin) Behrens, Emily (Chris) Sour, and John David Lanning (Jalyssa Frerichs); five great-grandchildren; his sister, Patsy Dimmick of Akron; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Ronald ‘Buck’ Lanning and Robert ‘Bobby’ Lanning; and his brother-in-law: Dellis Dimmick.