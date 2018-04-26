Senior Spotlight

￼Cody

Hillrichs

By: Ian Ortiz

Cody Dwight Hillrichs, also known as Hillroids, was born May 20, 1999, in Yankton, South Dakota. Cody’s parents are Steven and Janelle Hillrichs and he has a brother, Todd.

Hillroids was involved in track his freshman and sophomore years and football and choir all four years of high school.

When Cody has free time he’s most likely spending time with his girlfriend or his friends.

Cody’s favorite movie is “Dukes of Hazzard” and his favorite musicians are George Strait and Brantley Gilbert.

When Cody was younger he always imagined himself as John Wayne because he wanted to be a cowboy just like him.

His favorite childhood memory is climbing the big metal rocket on the playground and jumping off the very top with all his friends.

Cody’s favorite sayings are “Ol’ son”, and “RHEC”.

The moment Cody remembers most is when the football team went to state football his sophomore year and got to play in the UNI Dome.

Hillroid’s most embarrassing moment is hitting a teacher’s car in the parking lot when leaving school.

Cody is employed at Hillrichs Farms, and wants to become a diesel mechanic after high school.

The only thing Cody likes about high school is seeing his friends everyday.

The person that has inspired him most is Mr. Matt Sheley because he taught him a lot of life lessons.

If Cody could relive one moment it would be going to state football.

Cody’s greatest achievement is being the best hog loader in Plymouth County, and his favorite excuse for late homework and being late is “I had to load pigs.”

Cody’s biggest regret in high school is not taking more shop and ag classes and not working at it more.

His favorite class is Exploring Consumer Manufacturing because it’s fun and they have interesting conversations.

Cody’s advice to underclassmen is to not get behind on homework and keep organized.