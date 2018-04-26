Question Of The Week

By: Phill Mendoza

The Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were asked, “Who is your favorite actor and why?”

Sophomore Sam Mullinix claimed that Kevin Hart is his favorite actor because he makes everything funny.

Senior Ian Ortiz stated, “Donald Glover. He makes everything he’s taking part in amazing.”

Mr. Lucas Werner said, “Seth Rogen is my favorite because he can be funny without even trying to be funny. “

Charles Parks, a sophomore, likes Matt Damon as an actor, “Because he is funny and very good at his job and that is why he makes the big bucks.”

Cody Hillrichs declared that his favorite actor is John Wayne because “You can’t beat the Duke.”

Quentin Hoffer, a senior, decided that his favorite actor is Bradley Cooper. “Every time he blinks I feel like I’m being submerged into the most peaceful and angelic body of salt water on earth.”

Schon Mack, a senior, stated Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell because “Whenever they play in a movie, it is always funny no matter what.”

Mr. Darwin Kluender said his favorite actor is Keanu Reeves because, “He seems like an ‘out of the limelight, low-profile guy’. Have you seen the John Wick movies? Awesome!”

Sophomore Gage Pickell said Jim Carrey. “No matter what mood your in he will make you laugh.”

Mr. Mike Allner decided that Russell Crowe (present) and Lawrence Olivia ( yesteryear) are his favorite actors. “Crowe is a work of art as any character as is Olivia, especially in his later years.”

Brady Bergman, a senior, responded that Danny Duncan is his actor. “He plays a mean impression of Gary Winthorpe.”

Mr. Trent Ruhland, the industrial technology teacher, said actor Dwayne Johnson is his favorite. “He is a big star that is actually a good roll model.”