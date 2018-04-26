Senior Spotlight

￼Derek

Myers

By: Carl Griffin

Derek Meyers is the son of Shawn and Amanda Meyers. Derek has a sister named Taylor.

His nickname in school was Drock, and his favorite saying was, “Guten morgen mein jude”.

Derek’s favorite musicians that he could think of are: Five Finger Death Punch, A Day to Remember, and I Prevail. His favorite movie is “Deadpool”.

His favorite childhood memory is when he was younger there was a ride at an amusement park that allowed you to drive the ride, and he drove better than his sister. Keep in mind he couldn’t drive and she could.

Derek was in choir as an activity during school, but after school he likes to enjoy playing video games such as: Rainbow Six Siege, GTA V, and Destiny 2. The physical game he loved to play most was Airsoft.

When he’s not doing those he is working at Bomgaars.

When he was a kid his dream job was to become an astronaut so he could go out to space.

Derek likes high school because it was something to do. Although he regrets not participating in more activities.

He wishes he could relive anytime in middle school because to him it was easy.

His favorite excuse for not doing homework is “It’s at home.” His favorite reason for being tardy is “I slept in”.

He considers beating Dark Souls as being one of his greatest achievements.

His favorite class is Gym because Coach Walkingstick lets them mess around.

His final advice for the underclassmen is “Do your best, and make sure you try to make yourself succeed.”