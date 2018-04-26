Dodgeball Champions Crowned

By: Ian Ortiz

On Tuesday, April 10, A-W high school held the annual Dodgeball tournament. Teams consisted of 3 boys and 3 girls, with an optional coach.

After fighting their way through the bracket, team Light Blue consisting of Courtney Waterbury, Brynn Van Eldik, Brooke Koele, Connor Anderson, Juan Sanchez, Nick Jacobs, and Coach Carter Meinen, won the tournament and earned the right to sign the coveted Dodgeball trophy signed by the winning team every year.