Boys track team competes at Hinton

The Akron-Westfield boys track team competed at the 28th annual Hinton Blackhawk Boys Relays which was postponed a day from April 19 to April 20 due to weather.

Teams also competing were Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, who won the event, Hinton, Cherokee, Remsen St. Mary’s, MMCRU, and Hinton JV.

A-W finished in fifth place.

In the freshman Shot Put, Carter Anderson finished second for A-W with a throw of 32-09.00, Brett Tentinger finished seventh with a throw of 30-05.00, and Kaden Hebert finished eighth with a throw of 30-02.50.

First Place

Leighton Blake in the 110 Meter Hurdles with a time of 16.21.

Second Place

4×100 Meter Relay team of Dallas Smith, Brady Bergman, Dominic Trobaugh, Leighton Blake with a time of 48.58.

400 Meter Shuttle Hurdle Relay team of Aydin Dicks, Chris Steffen, Dominic Trobaugh, Leighton Blake with a time of 66.25.

Third Place

Chris Steffen in the 400 Meter Hurdles with a time of 62.10.

1600 Distance Medley Relay team of Donovan Irizarry, Tanner DeRochie, Chris Steffen, Quinn Bundy with a time of 4:21.89.

Fourth Place

Dallas Smith in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 12.44.

Dallas Smith in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 24.81.

800 Sprint Medley Relay team of Brady Bergman, Donovan Irizarry, Leighton Blake, Dallas Smith with a time of 1:46.54.

Fifth Place

Aydin Dicks in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 61.75.

Chris Steffen in the High Jump with a jump of 5-02.00.

Other Placings

Brady Bergman, sixth, in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 12.86.

Dominic Trobaugh, sixth, in the Long Jump with a jump of 16-02.50

4×200 Relay team of Donovan Irizarry, Dominic Trobaugh, Tanner DeRochie, Aydin Dicks, sixth, with a time of 1:52.32.

Levi Hemmelrick, seventh, in the Discus with a throw of 106-04.

Levi Hemmelrick, seventh, in the Shot Put with a throw of 38-03.00.

Aaron Hartman, eighth, in the Shot Put with a throw of 36-10.50.

Tanner DeRochie, eighth, in the Long Jump with a jump of 14-06.00.

Cole Moffatt, 10th, in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 13.39.

Aaron Hartman, 10th, in the Discus with a throw of 94-00.