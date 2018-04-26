A-W hosts golf meet

The Akron-Westfield golf teams hosted Gehlen Catholic and Remsen St. Mary’s April 17 at the Akron Golf Course.

Boys

vs Gehlen

The boys defeated Gehlen Catholic, 200-243

Spencer Olson, first, with a score of 47

Max Anderson, second, with a score of 48

Juan Sanchez, fourth, with a score of 51

Jack Anderson, fifth, with a score of 54

Logan Smith, sixth, with a score of 56

Jader Briggs, 7th, with a score of 56

vs RSM

The boys lost to Remsen St. Mary’s 185-200

Spencer Olson, third, with a score of 47

Max Anderson, fifth, with a score of 48

Juan Sanchez, seventh, with a score of 51

Jack Anderson, ninth, with a score of 54

Logan Smith, eleventh, with a score of 56

Jader Briggs, twelfth, with a score of 56

Girls

vs Gehlen

The girls defeated Gehlen Catholic 212-230

Brooke Koele, first, with a score of 46

Danika Smith, second, with a score of 54

Alayna Mullinix, third, with a score of 54

Autumn Bundy, fourth, with a score of 57

Kayla Johnson, eleventh, with a score of 64

vs RSM

The girls defeated Remsen St. Mary’s 212-240

Brooke Koele, first, with a score of 47

Danika Smith, third, with a score of 54

Alayna Mullinix, fifth, with a score of 54

Autumn Bundy, sixth, with a score of 57

Kayla Johnson, seventh, with a score of 64