A-W hosts golf meet

The Akron-Westfield golf teams hosted Gehlen Catholic and Remsen St. Mary’s April 17 at the Akron Golf Course.
Boys
vs Gehlen
The boys defeated Gehlen Catholic, 200-243
Spencer Olson, first, with a score of 47
Max Anderson, second, with a score of 48
Juan Sanchez, fourth, with a score of 51
Jack Anderson, fifth, with a score of 54
Logan Smith, sixth, with a score of 56
Jader Briggs, 7th, with a score of 56
vs RSM
The boys lost to Remsen St. Mary’s 185-200
Spencer Olson, third, with a score of 47
Max Anderson, fifth, with a score of 48
Juan Sanchez, seventh, with a score of 51
Jack Anderson, ninth, with a score of 54
Logan Smith, eleventh, with a score of 56
Jader Briggs, twelfth, with a score of 56
Girls
vs Gehlen
The girls defeated Gehlen Catholic 212-230
Brooke Koele, first, with a score of 46
Danika Smith, second, with a score of 54
Alayna Mullinix, third, with a score of 54
Autumn Bundy, fourth, with a score of 57
Kayla Johnson, eleventh, with a score of 64
vs RSM
The girls defeated Remsen St. Mary’s 212-240
Brooke Koele, first, with a score of 47
Danika Smith, third, with a score of 54
Alayna Mullinix, fifth, with a score of 54
Autumn Bundy, sixth, with a score of 57
Kayla Johnson, seventh, with a score of 64
