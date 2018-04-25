News from Alcester-Hudson

It sounds like spring has finally arrived. At this time last week, we were still looking at snow coming, but now it appears that we are off to the races with the temperatures.

I think I speak for everyone when I say it is about time. I was very surprised by last week’s snow. I was not surprised that we received snow; however, I was surprised at the rate of snowfall. I went out and checked the roads at a little after five and there was very little snow. I then went home and got ready for school. By the time I was going to the bus barn, it was snowing hard. About ten minutes later, the busses went out and I headed to the elementary school. Upon arriving at the school, I began to question the idea of having the busses on the roads. When I got into the school, a couple of the busses called in and reported very bad visibility. I knew I had to make a decision quickly about what to do.

At that point, I decided to have a two-hour late start. I called the busses and only one had picked up a student. He returned the student and headed back to town. Two of the busses called in and said they were going to find a safe place to park and wait for conditions to improve. It wasn’t long before I thought that conditions were not going to improve enough in two-hours so I call off school for the day. I know there was very short notice about the late start and I want to apologize to everyone about make such a late decision. Looking back, I would have made that call earlier but I’m glad I did make the decision I made.

State FCCLA and State FFA took place over the past two weeks and I would like to share some of the results with you. The FCCLA chapter had one member become elected to a state office and she will serve as vice-president. The chapter received many awards including a gold rated chapter, a couple of presidential awards and three outstanding Jr. High members. Nine students received Top Superiors and two students received a Gold rating. The advisor received a Master Adviser award. On the FFA side, we had two students receive the State Farmer Award. This is the second highest award you can receive in the FFA. Congratulations to both organizations and thanks for all the hard work you put into these projects.

We have had one track meet and one golf match so far this year. The kids did well at the events, but we need to get into a normal schedule to improve. It looks like that is going to happen now and I think we will see lots of improving time and scores. Good luck to both teams and enjoy the improving weather.