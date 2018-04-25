Bowling alley to reopen

By Julie Ann Madden

On Sunday, KW Siouxland Realtor LaNay Welch handed the Akron Lanes’ door keys to new owners, Rachel Nelson and Don Mullinix, of Akron.

The couple told The Akron Hometowner, “We’re super excited to begin building new memories for the community, area families and kids.”

However, they aren’t ready yet to officially reopen the bowling alley but will be soon.

They are the sixth owners of the bowling alley, located at 331 Reed St. In 1960, local businessman Ed Dirks, with his son, Dick, and daughter, Betty, opened The Akron Bowl with Jack Smith as manager and Billy Richards as chief cook and bottle washer. Ed sold it to Leonard and Lois Klemme in 1962.

In 1976, the Klemmes sold it to Ron and Kathy Buckingham of Granite City, Ill.

On April 2, 1980, Garry and Cheryl Jacobson, of Pender, Neb., bought it at a sheriff’s sale and named it Akron Lanes. In 2012, they retired and sold it to Tim and Amy Lovrien.

The Lovriens closed the bowling alley on April 20, 2017, and put it up for sale.

(See more next week)